Illinois VA sued by estate of veteran who died in coronavirus outbreak at LaSalle home

“Richard Cieski’s death could have been avoided had LaSalle taken appropriate precautions,” Michael Bonamarte, an attorney for his estate, said in a statement.

The state Department of Veterans’ Affairs declined to comment on the lawsuit.

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths of our residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our hearts are with their families,” spokeswoman Meghan Powers said in a statement.

The outbreak tore through the LaSalle veterans home at an alarming rate after one resident who was sent to the hospital for another reason tested positive on Oct. 31. By the time of Cieski’s death in mid-November, 93 residents had tested positive and 12 others had died, according to state data released to the Chicago Tribune last year.

In all, 109 residents and 116 staff members tested positive in LaSalle. There hasn’t been a new case reported at the home since early March.

There also have been 27 coronavirus-related deaths at the state veterans home in Quincy and 19 at the home in Manteno.