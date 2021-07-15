Illinois will offer $500 million in rent help

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced the state will offer $500 million in rent assistance as the state's gradual phaseout of the pandemic eviction moratorium continues.

For Illinois renters still struggling to pay their rent, the Illinois Rental Payment Program is accepting applications until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Applications can be completed at ILRPP.IHDA.org.

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois implemented one of the largest emergency housing assistance programs in the nation," Pritzker said. "As a result, tens of thousands of Illinois families have been able to access housing assistance so far.

"These resources have made a life-changing difference for these families, as the eviction moratorium comes to a close, we want to make sure that every eligible Illinoisan applies for this help," he said. "This year, Illinois quadrupled the relief that was available last year and were there for our residents when it mattered most."

Earlier this summer Pritzker announced the eviction moratorium would be lifted in August, with a gradual phaseout throughout the summer.

On July 23, Pritzker will issue an Executive Order that allows eviction filings against covered persons to begin on Aug. 1. The current prohibition on enforcement of eviction orders will remain in place until Aug. 31.

Enforcement of eviction orders entered against covered persons will be allowed after August 31.

The Illinois Department of Human Services also has programs available with no deadline for rental assistance and eviction mediation. Residents can visit www.illinoisrentalassistance.org for details.

To date, IHDA has received nearly 81,000 completed ILRPP applications from renters and landlords requesting more than $774 million in rental assistance. IHDA has approved 15,700 applications and paid out $129 million to 14,150 households affected by the pandemic.

About 72% of the approved applications to date have aided households unemployed for more than 90 days; 67% of approvals have aided extremely-low-income households.

The program has provided an average of $9,121 per household, covering up to 12 months of back due rent and up to three months of future rent.

In 2020, Illinois used Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to create one of the largest emergency rental assistance programs in the nation. Eligible tenants whose applications were approved received a one-time grant of $5,000 paid directly to their landlord to cover missed rent payments beginning March 2020, as well as prepay on payments through December 2020.

IHDA received over 79,000 applications for the program and assisted over 46,000 households with $230 million in rental payments.

In May 2021, Pritzker announced an additional $1.5 billion in housing assistance would be made available. This included ILRPP, an emergency rental assistance program providing up to $25,000 to support Illinois households unable to pay rent due a financial loss incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This round of ILRPP assistance will deliver more than $500 million in assistance and is expected to assist 63,000 households.

Additional rounds of rental assistance, as well as the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund that will provide mortgage assistance, will be announced in the coming months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0