Indiana gun shop sued for selling guns used in Chicago crimes

Several of the guns eventually turned up on Chicago’s streets, according to the lawsuit. In one instance, a gun Ivery bought was found at the scene of a shooting in Chicago just 22 days later. Others were found at crime scenes less than a week after Ivery purchased them. Many of them are still believed to be “in circulation” on the streets.

One of the most egregious examples of Westforth's activities, according to the suit, is the case of Darryl Ivery Jr., 24, who was charged with federal gun offenses last year.

Citing court records, the lawsuit contends Westforth sold Ivery 19 handguns over 14 separate transactions between February and August 2020. During several visits, he purchased multiple firearms at a time.

During questioning by Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents in August, Ivery said he’d bought all but one of the guns “for individuals he had met and resided in Chicago,” according to the charges filed against Ivery last year.

Ivery is currently free on bail awaiting trial, records show.

The lawsuit also cites a Taurus semi-automatic pistol purchased from Westforth Sports on Dec. 16, 2019 by Marqwan Blasingame. The weapon was recovered by Gary police the next day and determined it may have been used in a homicide the same day.

Blasingame admitted to the ATF he was straw purchasing weapons for others at Westforth Sports and other gun shops in Indiana, according to prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty to federal gun violations and is awaiting trial, according to court records.

