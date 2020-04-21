Inmates at 2 Illinois prisons allowed again to talk on phone with attorneys, after temporary suspension

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — Illinois Department of Corrections officials say they have restored attorney-client phone calls at Stateville and Hill prisons, acknowledging that pandemic-related restrictions on inmate movement had forced officials to temporarily suspend the calls.

The calls, which require access to a part of the prison that has privacy and phone lines that are not monitored, had been put on hold due to COVID-19 precautions. Attorneys told the Tribune last week they had been informed they might have to wait until the first week of May to speak to a client.

“Obviously these are extraordinary circumstances but people who are in custody still have a constitutional right to communicate,” said Sheila Bedi, a professor of law at Northwestern University and one of several Chicago attorneys who filed a lawsuit against IDOC over the COVID-related risks to thousands of inmates inside Illinois prisons.

Bedi said Monday that she was alerted that she would be able to speak to a client Wednesday.

“I’m encouraged to know this is happening," she said. “And I hope they will continue to understand that these attorney calls are lifelines.”

An IDOC spokeswoman said in an email that both facilities had calls scheduled for that day, and that some calls took place Monday.