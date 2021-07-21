Intruder killed as 3 men fight back during Chicago home invasion, police say

CHICAGO — One man was killed and another shot and wounded when three residents tried to fight off two armed attackers during an attempted home invasion Tuesday night in Chicago’s Jeffery Manor neighborhood, police said.

One of the intruders was fatally shot and a resident was wounded as the men scuffled over the intruders’ guns, police said. The two were among 17 shooting victims in Chicago from 5 p.m. Tuesday into Wednesday, police said.

Other gun violence victims included a 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Park Manor, three people who were shot during a Tuesday evening attack in Marquette Park and two people who were wounded in another shooting in Uptown.

In the home invasion attempt, a 49-year-old man was in his home in the 9500 block of South Calhoun Avenue at 11 p.m. when he “heard a loud disturbance at the front door of his home,” according to a police media notification. He opened the door and two armed men “forced their way into the home.”

That’s when the man yelled for help and two more men, 24 and 25, who had been in the basement, came rushing upstairs to assist the man, police said. Soon, all five people, the two gunmen and the three residents were fighting for control of the guns.

One of the guns was discharged several times, police said.

The 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and he was taken to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized. One of the two masked gunmen was struck in the chest and police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other gunman took off running after the shooting, officials said.

The teenager was fatally shot around 5 p.m. as he sat in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Indiana Avenue in Park Manor, police said.

The boy was approached by someone he didn’t know who pulled a gun and started firing at the vehicle. The 16-year-old was shot at least once in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:39 p.m.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Jeremiah Jones, 16, whose last known address was not immediately available.

About 11:15 p.m., police responded to a separate shooting of three people — a woman and two men between the ages of 31 and 41 — in the 3100 block of West 64th Street in Marquette Park, police said.

The woman, 35, was critically wounded. She was shot in the abdomen and the leg by someone in a black sedan who opened fire as the group stood outside. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The man, 41, was shot in the buttocks and refused to go to a hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized at the scene. The 31-year-old suffered a graze wound to his chest and he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was in good condition, officials said.

In Uptown, two men, 19 and 20, were standing near the sidewalk in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road about 5:40 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle shot at them, police said. The 19-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken to nearby Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition. The 20-year-old was shot in the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

