Iowa man with guns at Chicago hotel 'didn't mean to startle'

CHICAGO — An Iowa man arrested by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room overlooking a Lake Michigan beach told officers he "didn't mean to startle anyone" and simply forgot to remove the firearms from a bag while packing for a trip to the city, police video shows.
Keegan Casteel's arrest for having a rifle with a laser sight and a handgun in his hotel room during the July Fourth holiday weekend prompted Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Superintendent David Brown to suggest he may have intended to fire on Navy Pier crowds from his hotel window.
Casteel's attorney has said those remarks were baseless and spurred sensational media coverage, while his client was in Chicago to propose to his girlfriend, not to launch a mass attack. He also suggested that the weapons made the Ankeny, Iowa, man feel safer in a crime-ridden city.
A message was left Friday seeking comment from Casteel's attorney, Jonathan Brayman, on the police bodycam footage released Thursday.
Casteel, 32, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel discovered the weapons and ammunition. Prosecutors have said a grand jury would review the case.
The weapons were found on the window sill of Casteel's 12th floor hotel room with a view of Ohio Street Beach and Navy Pier, a major tourist attraction.
"Why didn't you leave your firearms at home?" a responding officer asks Casteel in police footage.
Casteel replies that he forgot to remove all the firearms from his gun range bag because he packed in a rush after his son was injured and hospitalized the night before he left with his girlfriend and children for Chicago.
He said he removed the guns and ammunition from the bag and left them in the hotel room so that he could use the bag at the beach.
"I didn't expect anything to happen. I just left them there for the day. Went to the beach. Came back. Went shopping," Casteel tells officers, also adding that he planned to propose to his girlfriend.
"It's my fault. I didn't mean to startle anyone. I understand 100% why I'm here. But like I said, it's an honest to God accident," Casteel said.
Casteel was released on $10,000 bond after a judge reminded him that gun laws in Chicago are different than in Iowa. Once he was released from the police station, he proposed.
Meet the athletes in the Tokyo Olympics with Illinois ties
Aisha Praught-Leer, Jamaica: 1,500-meter run
Alyssa Naeher, United States, soccer
Andrea Filler, Italy, soccer
Casey Krueger, United States, soccer
Darryl Sullivan, United States: High jump
David Kendziera, United States: 400-meter hurdles
David Robertson, United States, baseball
DeAnna Price, United States: Hammer
Eddy Alvarez, United States, baseball
Edwin Jackson, United States, baseball
Eliza Stone, United States: Saber
Evita Griskenas, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Felicia Stancil, United States: BMX racing
Gwen Berry, United States: Hammer
Jewell Loyd, United States, women’s basketball team
Jordan Wilimovsky, United States: 10-kilometer
Jordyn Poulter, United States, volleyball
Josh Zeid, Israel, baseball
Julie Ertz, United States, soccer
Kelsey Card, United States: Discus
Kelsey Robinson, United States, volleyball
Kent Farrington, United States: Show jumping
Kevin McDowell, United States
Laura Zeng, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Lauren Doyle, United States, rugby
Maggie Shea, United States, sailing
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, United States, volleyball
Mitch Glasser, Israel, baseball
Nefeli Papadakis, United States, judo
North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics team, United States: Rhythmic gymnastics team competition
Pedrya Seymour, Bahamas: 100-meter hurdles
Rajeev Ram, United States: Men’s doubles
Raven Saunders, United States: Shot put
Ryan Murphy, United States: 100- and 200-meter backstroke
Sandi Morris, United States: Pole vault
Stefanie Dolson, United States, 3x3 women’s basketball team
Thomas Detry, Belgium, golf
Thomas Jaeschke, United States, volleyball
Thomas Pieters, Belgium, golf
Tierna Davidson, United States, soccer
Tim Federowicz, United States, baseball
Tim Nedow, Canada: Shot put
Todd Frazier, United States, baseball
Tomáš Satoranský, Czech Republic, men’s basketball team
Tori Franklin, United States: Triple jump
Tyson Bull, Australia: Horizontal bar
Zach LaVine, United States, men’s basketball team
Zach Ziemek, United States: Decathlon
Olivia Smoliga, United States: 400-meter freestyle relay
The center, still in its planning stages, has received both support and concerns from community members. The facility aims to address issues facing the LGBTQ population and offer a space for people to freely be themselves, together.
In this July 7 2021, file image taken from video provided from ABC7, Keegan Casteel leaves jail at the 18th District police headquarters in Chicago. Casteel, an Iowa man arrested by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room overlooking a Lake Michigan beach, told responding officers he "didn't mean to startle anyone" and simply forgot to remove the firearms from a bag while packing for a trip to the city.