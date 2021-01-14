Jacob Blake says he was ready to surrender before being shot

A response to the motion filed Thursday by Rittenhouse's attorney Mark Richards stated that Rittenhouse does not object to not consuming alcohol or going to establishments that serve alcohol. But Richards said Rittenhouse is not and has never been a member of a white supremacist group.

“The State’s bond motion is a not-so-thinly veiled attempt to interject the issue of race into a case that is about a person’s right to self-defense,” Richards' wrote in his response.

After his Jan. 5 arraignment, Rittenhouse, his mother and several other adults went to Pudgy's Pub, where he was seen drinking beer, according to prosecutors. Although the drinking age is 21, Rittenhouse could legally drink alcohol in Wisconsin because he was with his mother.

The prosecutors' motion states that Rittenhouse posed outside the bar for a photo with two men as they all gestured an “OK” sign with their hands, which has become a symbol used by white supremacists.

The motion also said five men at the tavern serenaded Rittenhouse with the song “Proud of Your Boy," which has become the anthem of the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group whose members have been identified as being involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.