Jailed 33 years for buried-alive suffocation murder, Nancy Rish using Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s words against him in latest bid for freedom

For decades, Nancy Rish’s attorneys have unsuccessfully tried to wipe away her life sentence for aiding in the murder of a Kankakee businessman who suffocated after being buried alive.

Now her latest bid for freedom turns in part on the words of the very public official who’s trying to keep her locked up for helping to kill Stephen Small in 1987.

Rish’s attorneys argue that cases like hers are what Illinois legislators had in mind when they changed the law in 2015 to give abuse victims a break on their prison sentences. The measure was co-sponsored by then-state Sen. Kwame Raoul, who is now Illinois’ attorney general.

The law calls on judges handing down sentences to weigh evidence that the defendant was abused. It also allows felons to challenge punishments judges have given out if they can show their crimes were related to being abused.

Rish’s lawyers contend that she drove her ex-boyfriend Danny Edwards around as he committed the crime — designed to squeeze $1 million from Small’s family — because Edwards had threatened and abused her. Rish has long said she didn’t know what Edwards was doing as she drove him.