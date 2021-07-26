Joliet-area couple charged with breaching US Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

A Joliet-area husband and wife were arrested Monday on federal charges alleging they breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and took photos of themselves inside the building’s historic rotunda.
John Schubert, 71, and his wife, Amy, 61, of Crest Hill, were charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington with unlawful entry of a government building and disorderly conduct. Both counts are misdemeanors.
They were each scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes in Chicago on Monday afternoon.
According to the complaint, the Schuberts appeared in social media posts inside the Capitol rotunda during the unrest. They were identified in part by Amy Schubert’s Joliet plumbers union jacket, according to the complaint.
The Schuberts were at least the 12th and 13th Illinoisans to be federally charged as part of the ongoing investigation into the Capitol attack, which prosecutors have described as one of the largest criminal investigations in American history.
In July, Chicago police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk was accused of breaching the building with the mob and entering the office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D- Ore. Another man, Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth, was arrested on charges alleging he posted video of himself on Instagram storming the Capitol building during the siege while wearing a designer coat and pro-Trump hat.
A woman serving a life sentence for the 1987 kidnapping and murder of Stephen Small, a Kankakee businessman who suffocated after being buried alive, was given another chance to challenge her sentence after her appeal was granted Thursday, according to the Illinois appellate court.
Three people accused of beating an Aurora police officer following a traffic stop last month are now facing attempted first-degree murder charges in connection with the incident, police and Kane County State's Attorney's Office officials said Wednesday.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid often used in production of counterfeit drugs because it is inexpensive and easy to produce. Potentially lethal doses have been found in 26% of counterfeit prescription pills, according to lab analysis by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
According to the statement from the Northern District of Illinois' U.S. Attorney John Lausch, the 55-year-old man stole more than $1.1 million from four companies by writing checks to himself, his wife and fake companies he had created.
A Cass County man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison and ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution after being convicted of stealing from two school districts while he was superintendent.
One of the intruders was fatally shot and a resident was wounded as the men scuffled over the intruders’ guns, police said. The two were among 17 shooting victims in Chicago from 5 p.m. Tuesday into Wednesday, police said.
Eight people were wounded after gunmen opened fire on a group of people using a party bus service Wednesday near a gas station in the Old Town Triangle neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago police. The shooting was at least the third with five or more victims in about six hours.
An Iowa man arrested by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room told officers he "didn't mean to startle anyone" and simply forgot to remove the firearms from a bag while packing for a trip to the city, police video shows.