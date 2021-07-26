 Skip to main content
Joliet-area couple charged with breaching US Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

Capitol Breach

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6. 

 Julio Cortez, Associated Press
A Joliet-area husband and wife were arrested Monday on federal charges alleging they breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and took photos of themselves inside the building’s historic rotunda.

John Schubert, 71, and his wife, Amy, 61, of Crest Hill, were charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington with unlawful entry of a government building and disorderly conduct. Both counts are misdemeanors.

They were each scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes in Chicago on Monday afternoon.

According to the complaint, the Schuberts appeared in social media posts inside the Capitol rotunda during the unrest. They were identified in part by Amy Schubert’s Joliet plumbers union jacket, according to the complaint.

The Schuberts were at least the 12th and 13th Illinoisans to be federally charged as part of the ongoing investigation into the Capitol attack, which prosecutors have described as one of the largest criminal investigations in American history.

In July, Chicago police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk was accused of breaching the building with the mob and entering the office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D- Ore. Another man, Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth, was arrested on charges alleging he posted video of himself on Instagram storming the Capitol building during the siege while wearing a designer coat and pro-Trump hat.

Also charged in July was Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, who was accused of assaulting members of the media and tripping a police officer who was running from bear spray during the Capitol unrest.

