Joliet police shoot and kill male they say threatened them and others with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun
Joliet police shoot and kill male they say threatened them and others with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun

Joliet police officers on Tuesday shot and killed a male who was in the street “brandishing what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun,” according to a press release from the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

The officers were called to the 800 block of Second Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for reports of someone threatening to shoot people, the release said.

Upon arrival, they encountered the male, who threatened the officers, according to the release.

Officers shot the male, who was rushed to Silver Cross Hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured, though some were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.

