Judge vacates nationwide eviction moratorium, doesn’t impact Illinois

Michael Steadman, a Chicago attorney who represents landlords, said the federal court decision doesn’t impact Illinois because the basis of the Illinois moratorium comes from the governor's powers under the state statute regarding emergencies.

“The immediate effect of this ruling would be in states and localities that do not have eviction restrictions of their own,” Steadman said.

Steadman said the specific terms of the CDC-issued moratorium do not affect Illinois because the Illinois moratorium is stricter.

Michelle Gilbert, legal director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing, said the CDC’s eviction moratorium specifically excludes states or municipalities that enact the same or greater level of public health protections than the CDC order.

A very significant difference between Illinois’ moratorium and the CDC’s is that Illinois requires that the landlord deliver a blank declaration form, Gilbert said.