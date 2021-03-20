 Skip to main content
Jury finds man guilty in 2016 theft at Illinois mall, guard abduction
WEST DUNDEE — A jury has convicted a man in the 2016 abduction of a security guard and theft of cellphones at a northern Illinois shopping mall.

Cesar Natali-Rodriguez faces 10 to 30 years in prison, said the Kane County State's Attorney's office.

Natali-Rodriguez, 36, was found guilty Wednesday of armed robbery, kidnapping, armed violence and other charges.

The security guard was at the Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago, when two men bound his hands and covered his eyes. They asked him for information about mall security video, broke into two shops and stole mobile telephones valued at more than $10,000.

The guard also was handcuffed to a drainpipe.

Natali-Rodriguez of Dundee is due back in court May 7 for sentencing. The second man has not been identified.

