Labor and church leaders, group of aldermen call for Chicago FOP president’s dismissal after comments downplaying Capitol attack

It was “beyond ridiculous and ignorant” for some people to call the unrest at the Capitol treasonous, according to Catanzara, who said the actions of the mob that appeared in support of President Donald Trump were “very different than what happened all across the country all summer long in Democratic-ran cities.”

Catanzara has publicly supported Trump in the past.

“They pushed past security and made their way to the Senate chamber. Did they destroy anything when they were there? No,” Catanzara said of the mob in the interview. “If the worst crime (at the Capitol) is trespassing, so be it.”

Catanzara sought to clarify some of his remarks about the incident later in a Tribune interview, saying that he did not condone the behavior and that “there’s no excuse for what violence did occur or officers being attacked and injured.”

On Friday, he posted an apology on the FOP’s website for the “poorly worded” statements he made to the radio station. “I ask that you consider the totality of my comments,” he wrote. “What is almost totally overlooked was the fact I said the President needs to accept responsibility for (the) events and that he should formally concede the race to put everything to bed once and for all.”