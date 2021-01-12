Labor and church leaders, group of aldermen call for Chicago FOP president’s dismissal after comments downplaying Capitol attack

A group of labor and church leaders, as well as three Chicago aldermen, offered a stinging rebuke Monday of John Catanzara, saying he should no longer lead Chicago’s largest police union following controversial comments he made about the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.
In an interview with WBEZ-FM 91.5 that aired a day after the building was stormed, Catanzara downplayed the events that unfolded as members of Congress were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.
The group that spoke out against him at a news conference called Catanzara’s remarks mind-boggling and said they defied common sense. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died in the violence last week.
“When you look at the reckless remarks that he made, excusing, supporting and abetting insurrectionists, who attacked the very seat and symbol of a democratic government — certainly he has to go,” said the Rev. Marshall Hatch, pastor of the New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Ald. Andre Vasquez, 40th, said he will introduce a City Council resolution at the end of January calling for Catanzara to step down or be fired. More than 30 aldermen have signed on in support so far.
The group also said such views from a union head are even more troubling because they could obstruct necessary police reform in the city.
“This is a time of reckoning all over America and certainly in Chicago on the issue of policing, and Chicago is an epicenter of that dialogue,” Hatch said. “The Chicago Police Department is obviously altogether out of step with the city and the residents (they) claim they police.”
The Chicago Police Board should fire Catanzara from the department, the group said, and he should immediately resign from his post as president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7.
Deborah Cosey-Lane, an official with the Amalgamated Transit Workers Union Local 308, said Catanzara’s comments we especially troubling because of injustice in Chicago’s minority communities, which struggle with violence daily.
“To have a leader to stand and make statements of this kind, what kind of messaging are you giving to the people who follow you?” Cosey-Lane said at the press conference.
Catanzara could not immediately be reached for comment.
His remarks last week seemed to minimize the events at the Capitol that have roiled the country.
“There was no arson. There was no burning of anything. There was no looting. There was very little destruction of property. It was a bunch of pissed-off people that feel an election was stolen, somehow, some way,” Catanzara in his radio interview, according to Chip Mitchell, the WBEZ reporter who interviewed Catanzara and tweeted the comments a few hours after his interview aired.
It was “beyond ridiculous and ignorant” for some people to call the unrest at the Capitol treasonous, according to Catanzara, who said the actions of the mob that appeared in support of President Donald Trump were “very different than what happened all across the country all summer long in Democratic-ran cities.”
Catanzara has publicly supported Trump in the past.
“They pushed past security and made their way to the Senate chamber. Did they destroy anything when they were there? No,” Catanzara said of the mob in the interview. “If the worst crime (at the Capitol) is trespassing, so be it.”
Catanzara sought to clarify some of his remarks about the incident later in a Tribune interview, saying that he did not condone the behavior and that “there’s no excuse for what violence did occur or officers being attacked and injured.”
On Friday, he posted an apology on the FOP’s website for the “poorly worded” statements he made to the radio station. “I ask that you consider the totality of my comments,” he wrote. “What is almost totally overlooked was the fact I said the President needs to accept responsibility for (the) events and that he should formally concede the race to put everything to bed once and for all.”
But it was not enough for the coalition of labor, government and religious leaders who held the press conference Monday.
Alderman Vasquez said he’s among 35 aldermen, as well as City Clerk Anna Valencia, who’ve signed the resolution for Catanzara’s ouster so far. Vasquez said he expects other aldermen to sign on in support.
In the midst of his controversial comments, Catanzara is facing a disciplinary hearing before the Chicago Police Board to determine whether he should be fired as a Chicago police officer over allegations he made offensive comments on Facebook, including a post in which he’s accused of being disrespectful to Muslims.
The group that spoke out against Catanzara Monday also called on elected officials to root out all racism, especially in law enforcement groups such as the FOP.
“They, particularly here in Chicago, give unionists a bad name,” said Mack Julion, president of the local affiliate of the National Association of Letter Carriers, representing postal workers.
The leaders on Monday made it clear that Chicago’s struggles with violence demands a strong, reformed police department, something they believe Catanzara doesn’t champion.
“I would hope that some of the good police officers out there will overthrow him,” Julion said.
In an unrelated news conference on Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who in a series of angry texts last year called Catanzara a “clown,” ripped his comments and his apology.
“His non-apology — ‘I’m sorry if I offended someone,’” Lightfoot said. “You did, sir. You offended our democracy.”
Lightfoot said Catanzara’s initial remarks about events at the Capitol were tone deaf.
“I walked those halls and I walked those halls with incredible reverence for what that building represents not only for us as Americans but what it represents as really the citadel of democracy, the people’s house,” Lightfoot said.
___