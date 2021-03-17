LaSalle County manhunt spurred by couple’s killing ends with arrest of their daughter’s ex-husband

Watch now: District 87 board candidate withdraws from race in wake of social media backlash Jon Reed will remain on the April 6 ballot, since it has already been certified, but any votes he receives will not be valid.

The assailant was described as a man wearing a sweatshirt that was black with camouflage on it. The caller believed him to be her ex-husband, who she said took off running after shooting out her windows. The Cadillac was left parked in her driveway, officials said.

When the woman tried calling her parents, she was unable to reach them. She then called a neighbor of her parents, who lived three or four miles away, investigators said. When the neighbor got to the house and looked in a window, he saw the woman’s mother on the floor, bleeding, Templeton said. The neighbor then called the woman.

Both of the woman’s parents had been shot, deputies and paramedics discovered. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gregory S. Barnes Sr., 62, and his wife, Brenda A. Barnes, 62, each had been shot one time, LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said in the news conference.

Templeton said after the killings were discovered, authorities began searching for the woman’s 37-year-old ex-husband, who lives in nearby Sandwich.

“The search continued for the suspect in Sheridan with multiple agencies responding,” Templeton said.