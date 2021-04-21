Latino, Black activists call for changes in DuPage, Kane police departments in wake of Adam Toledo shooting

Latino and Black activists from DuPage and Kane counties are calling on residents in the collar counties to rise up and demand more control of their police departments by helping set policy or overseeing police department budgets.
Clergy, community organization leaders, state and federal officials and concerned citizens stood in solidarity Monday at Naperville's Free Speech Pavilion to call for action and mourn the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer in March.
Regina Brent, president of the Naperville-based Unity Partnership, said the group first and foremost united Monday to acknowledge and convey their condolences to the family of Toledo and the Latino community.
"Our goals and mission is to focus on solutions to problems that exist in the Black and brown communities. ... We want to collaborate with law enforcement to create programs and conversations that will alleviate these wrongs that are taking place," she said.
Brent said shootings are becoming all too common.
"When something happens to one of us, it happens to all of us, and we must be concerned so that we can look into the future to see what we can do in order to eradicate these in justices," she said.
Brent blamed a failed system for the death of the 13-year-old.
"The government failed Adam Toledo. The educational system failed Adam Toledo. The community failed him," she said. "Where is our responsibility as a community to not let our children fall in the hands of cops who come out here every day, who do not understand the culture of our Black and brown children?"
Brent appealed to area the police chiefs to open their doors to and sit down at the table.
"We cannot do without the police, and the police cannot do without community. But they take an oath to serve and protect us," she said.
Cristobal Cavazos, president of Immigration Solidarity DuPage, said police hide behind what he called a blue wall.
"We need to destroy this blue wall for the lives of our community," Cavazos said.
The answer, he said, is community policing because "the police are not going to police themselves here."
Cavazos said his group is working with the Unity Partnership and the NAACP to think of solutions.
"We need people in charge," he said. "We need to put in the oversight. We need to have the transparency. We need to have community control of the police."
In addition, Cavazos is calling for a commitment to dismantling poverty in DuPage County by municipalities investing in quality jobs with a living wage, health care, affordable housing and quality schools.
Aurora activist Casildo "Casey" Cuevas said the nation's morals and convictions that all men are created equal died a slow systematic and consensual racist death.
"We need to ask ourselves why. This isn't about one issue of just you, me, color, religion, injustice, racism," Cuevas said. "It's a culmination of what's wrong with this nation. How can someone look at me and tell me that this is the greatest nation on Earth when their silence, the complicit silence, tells another story."
Paul Scott, who is part of the Unity Partnership, said the general public must be involved to change policing and work with police departments to help them make better decisions.
The partnership is trying to formalize the process in municipalities throughout the collar counties, Scott said.
One place to start is establishing diverse police forces that represent their communities.
Scott is working with John Boryk of the group Bridging the Black and White Divide to bring diversity to Des Plaines' all-white police force.
Boryk, a graduate of the seminary at North Central College in Naperville in the 1960s, said white people can take action.
"We need to stand up. We need to admit where mistakes have been made. We need to know our history, and we need to make amends for that. It will demand reconciliation, and yes, reparations," Boryk said.