Latino, Black activists call for changes in DuPage, Kane police departments in wake of Adam Toledo shooting

"The government failed Adam Toledo. The educational system failed Adam Toledo. The community failed him," she said. "Where is our responsibility as a community to not let our children fall in the hands of cops who come out here every day, who do not understand the culture of our Black and brown children?"

Brent appealed to area the police chiefs to open their doors to and sit down at the table.

"We cannot do without the police, and the police cannot do without community. But they take an oath to serve and protect us," she said.

Cristobal Cavazos, president of Immigration Solidarity DuPage, said police hide behind what he called a blue wall.

"We need to destroy this blue wall for the lives of our community," Cavazos said.

The answer, he said, is community policing because "the police are not going to police themselves here."

Cavazos said his group is working with the Unity Partnership and the NAACP to think of solutions.

"We need people in charge," he said. "We need to put in the oversight. We need to have the transparency. We need to have community control of the police."