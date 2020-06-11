Lawsuit filed over Reproductive Health Act

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Illinois Baptist State Association and two businesses have filed suit challenging a state law approved last year requiring health insurance policies sold in Illinois to provide coverage for abortions.

The lawsuit said the mandate violates rights under the Illinois Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act because the plaintiffs have "sincerely held religious beliefs which forbid them from funding and providing employee health care coverage for abortion."

The plaintiffs are represented by the Thomas More Society which represents pro-life interests in legal matters.

"Radical partisans have forced employers of faith in Illinois into a terrible choice: either pay for the intentional termination of unborn children or leave your employees' families and your own without health insurance," said Peter Breen, a former state lawmaker and vice-president and senior counsel for the organization. "The forced coverage of abortion is a blatant violation of the religious and conscience rights of Illinoisans."

The two state lawmakers who were the chief sponsors of the bill in the House and Senate could not be reached for comment. However, in a statement, the ACLU of Illinois, which supports the law, said it is more of the same from the Thomas Moore Society.