Lawsuit: Illinois State Police unconstitutionally delaying FOID card applications

The only example cited in the lawsuit is a 2015 case in which a New Jersey resident was killed by her ex-significant other before her gun permit application was processed.

Members of the two groups, as well as four Illinois residents — from Chicago Heights, Oak Forest and Buffalo Grove — did not receive notice from the State Police about whether their applications were approved or denied within the 30-day timeframe mandated by statute, according to the court document.

It does not specify when the applications were filed or how long those Illinoisans have waited for ISP action, but does mention a June CBS Chicago story in which a spokesperson said an influx of new applications was delaying processing.

“With an explosion of applications and firearms purchases during the pandemic and current events — 63,823 FOID applications ... just last month — broader legislative remedies to streamline and modernize the FOID process will be necessary to meet statutory timelines,” a spokesperson said in an email. “We look forward to working with all interested parties and members of the General Assembly to reach those solutions. The Firearms Services Bureau is committed to resolving the issues and meeting our public safety mission.”