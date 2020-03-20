Low-risk inmates begin exiting Cook County Jail amid coronavirus threat

No case of COVID-19 has yet been identified inside the sprawling jail complex near 26th Street and California Avenue. The jail is one of the largest pretrial detention centers in America, regularly housing more than 5,000 inmates.

The defendants themselves were not present for the hearing. Due to coronavirus concerns, Cook County sheriffs have cut down on the number of detainees brought over from the jail to the courtrooms.

Among Friday’s releases was Hartman, 68, known as the “serial stowaway” due to her long history of trying to sneak onto flights in Chicago and around the country.

Hartman’s attorney, who has long maintained that she is not a public threat and should not be in jail, has consistently fought to seek her release on bond in her various cases. This time, it took the extraordinary circumstance of a global pandemic to get her out from behind bars.

Hartman was ordered released on a recognizance bond Friday, meaning she can leave the jail without paying bail. Her next hearing will be at the end of April, after courts are expected to resume normal operations.