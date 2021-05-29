 Skip to main content
Madigan's ex-chief of staff pleads not guilty to charge of lying to FBI
topical

Madigan's ex-chief of staff pleads not guilty to charge of lying to FBI

Illinois Madigan Chief of Staff Timothy Mapes

In this May 10, 2011, file photo, Timothy Mapes, chief of staff for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, listens to lawmakers debate at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Mapes, the longtime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Madigan, was indicted Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for lying under oath to a federal grand jury investigating a bribery scheme involving Madigan and the state's largest electric utility, ComEd. Mapes, of Springfield is charged with making false declarations before a grand jury and attempted obstruction of justice. Mapes has been one of the closest allies of Madigan. 

 SETH PERLMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Timothy Mapes, the longtime chief of staff to former House Speaker Michael Madigan, pleaded not guilty Friday to lying to a grand jury in the far-reaching ComEd scandal.

Mapes, 66, faces single counts of perjury and obstruction of justice in an indictment made public Wednesday.

When U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee asked Mapes if he intended to plead not guilty to both counts, Mapes said by video conference: “Yes, your honor.”

October 2015

In this Oct. 20 2015 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. 

He is one of two members of Madigan’s inner circle to be indicted in the ComEd case, the other being former lobbyist Michael McClain of Quincy, who has also pleaded not guilty.

Mapes’ attorneys, Andrew Porter and Katie Hill, have maintained Mapes was truthful in his grand jury testimony and did not obstruct justice.

ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine last summer when it admitted it put Madigan associates on its payroll and on its board in an attempt to sway the speaker to support the utility’s legislative agenda. Madigan has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday that Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan “must resign” if allegations of corruption are true against the fellow Democrat long considered the state’s most powerful lawmaker.

The indictment alleged Mapes repeatedly lied during a March 31 appearance before a federal grand jury when asked about Madigan’s relationship with McClain, who was charged in November with orchestrating the years-long ComEd bribery scheme.

Mapes also allegedly lied when he said he had no knowledge that McClain had communicated with two state representatives in 2018 on behalf of Madigan.

Download PDF Timothy Mapes indictment document
