Madigan's ex-chief of staff pleads not guilty to charge of lying to FBI

Timothy Mapes, the longtime chief of staff to former House Speaker Michael Madigan, pleaded not guilty Friday to lying to a grand jury in the far-reaching ComEd scandal.

Mapes, 66, faces single counts of perjury and obstruction of justice in an indictment made public Wednesday.

When U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee asked Mapes if he intended to plead not guilty to both counts, Mapes said by video conference: “Yes, your honor.”

He is one of two members of Madigan’s inner circle to be indicted in the ComEd case, the other being former lobbyist Michael McClain of Quincy, who has also pleaded not guilty.

Mapes’ attorneys, Andrew Porter and Katie Hill, have maintained Mapes was truthful in his grand jury testimony and did not obstruct justice.

ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine last summer when it admitted it put Madigan associates on its payroll and on its board in an attempt to sway the speaker to support the utility’s legislative agenda. Madigan has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.