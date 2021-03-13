Madison County woman sentenced to life in daughters' deaths could get parole

BELLEVILLE — Paula Sims, a Madison County woman serving a sentence of life in prison in the deaths of her daughters more than 30 years ago, is eligible for a parole hearing after a commutation by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker adjusted her sentence.

The commutation was first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday.

Sims, 61, was convicted of killing her infant daughter Heather in Alton in 1989 and hiding the death of another daughter, Loralei in 1986. She was serving a life sentence without parole.

In appeals and clemency requests, Sims' lawyers have argued that she was suffering postpartum psychosis at the time of the babies' deaths.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch report Thursday stated the commutation will make her eligible for a parole hearing in front of the Prisoner Review Board, which would decide whether to release her from prison. If the majority of the board doesn't agree to parole for Sims, she would remain in prison until her next parole hearing.

Sims' attorney Jed Stone confirmed the news of the commutation to the BND on Friday. Stone said the next parole hearing is scheduled for September.

Attempts to reach the governor's office for comment the commutation were unsuccessful.