Mag Mile store looted Friday night after large group smashes windows, police say
Mag Mile store looted Friday night after large group smashes windows, police say

A Magnificent Mile store was looted late Friday when a large group of people broke windows and stole items, according to Chicago police.

About 50 to 80 people broke into the store in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue around 11:50 p.m., police said.

The group broke the front display windows and took merchandise, according to police. No one was in custody.

WGN reported that the store broken into was the Salvatore Ferragamo shop.

