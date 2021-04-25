Man, 20, accused of gunning down Chicago rapper Tray Savage

CHICAGO — A former Chicago man was extradited from Texas to Cook County to face murder charges in the shooting death of a Chicago rapper signed to Chief Keef’s record label.

Demitri Jackson, now 20, was recently arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, on a murder warrant related to the June 2020 shooting death of Kentray Young.

During a bail hearing broadcast Sunday on YouTube, Judge David R. Navarro denied Jackson bail and ordered him back to court later this week.

Young, 26, who performed under the name Tray Savage, was signed to Glory Boyz Entertainment, owned by Keef and fellow Chicago drill rapper Fredo Santana. He was killed around 11 a.m. June 19 in the 8100 block of South Evans Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

In court, prosecutors said Jackson and Young were affiliated with the same street gang faction but gave no indication what led up to the shooting.

The pair briefly “interacted” with each other from their vehicles before both men drove away in different directions before the shooting, authorities said.