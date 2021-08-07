Man, 71, charged in stabbing of 85-year-old landlord in Chicago

CHICAGO — An elderly man was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of his elderly landlord after she tried to evict him for not paying rent for three years, prosecutors said Saturday.

Josef Zajic, 71, is accused of stabbing the 85-year-old woman three times in the stomach. Chicago police responded to the 5300 block of West Dakin Street in Portage Park around 1:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a stabbing.

The woman was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in good condition, prosecutors told Cook County Judge Charles Beach at a bond hearing on Saturday.

The woman, who lives on the first floor of the building where she was stabbed, went to the basement, where Zajic lived and had not paid rent for three years, and told him he had to move out by Saturday, prosecutors said.

Zajic went upstairs with a knife and entered the hallway. He then got on top of the woman and stabbed her three times in the stomach, according to prosecutors. The woman yelled to her partner, who is 82, for help.

The man found Zajic on top of the woman, reached for the knife and tried to push Zajic off her. The two men wrestled for a while until Zajic went back to his apartment, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say the man also suffered two stab wounds.

Zajic told both victims he was going to kill them, according to prosecutors.

The woman called her daughter and her daughter called 911, prosecutors said.

Zajic was charged with two counts of attempted murder and six counts of aggravated battery.

Jude Beach ordered Zajic to be held on a $250,000 bond. Zajic needs to post $25,000 to be released from jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0