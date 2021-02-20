Man accused of triple murder at Illinois hair salon dies of COVID-19

"He was a mean, mean, bad person and I think he's going to be judged by God now," she added. "It doesn't bother me that he's no longer on this earth."

Weygandt said the family was still pleased with the county's indictment of Johnson and said she believed "from the start" that he was the murderer.

"Things don't always get solved immediately," she said. "That's basically what happened here. But fortunately our case got better and they were able to indict him."

Johnson maintained innocence

Johnson maintained his innocence since the charges were filed nearly five years ago. His attorney also believes his client would have been exonerated had the case made it before a jury.

"We were confident that a jury would view the evidence as we did and be supportive," Keefe said. "I was confident that ultimately he was going to be exonerated."

Keefe said Saturday at police were right the first time when they charged Darrell Lane for the murder. He now worries that Johnson will only be remembered as a murderer, even though he hadn't yet been found guilty.