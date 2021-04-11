Man accused of wounding suburban Chicago cop held in lieu of $3 million bond

CHICAGO — A man accused of shooting a suburban Chicago police officer during a traffic stop last week was ordered held Sunday in lieu of $3 million.

Enrique Rosa, 27, remained hospitalized for wounds suffered Thursday in an exchange of gunfire with the unnamed officer and couldn't attend the bond hearing. Rosa is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated battery.

Cook County prosecutors said Rosa was confronted by police after his girlfriend informed Forest Park authorities he took her vehicle and was going to harm her mother. Prosecutors say after Rosa was stopped, he almost immediately jumped out of his vehicle and opened fire on officers, striking one in the arm and leg.

Rosa and the officer were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where both underwent surgery. The officer was released Saturday.

Illinois State Police said they were investigating the officer's use of force. It wasn't immediately known if Rosa has retained legal representation.

