 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of wounding suburban Chicago cop held in lieu of $3 million bond
0 comments
topical

Man accused of wounding suburban Chicago cop held in lieu of $3 million bond

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A man accused of shooting a suburban Chicago police officer during a traffic stop last week was ordered held Sunday in lieu of $3 million.

Enrique Rosa, 27, remained hospitalized for wounds suffered Thursday in an exchange of gunfire with the unnamed officer and couldn't attend the bond hearing. Rosa is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated battery.

Cook County prosecutors said Rosa was confronted by police after his girlfriend informed Forest Park authorities he took her vehicle and was going to harm her mother. Prosecutors say after Rosa was stopped, he almost immediately jumped out of his vehicle and opened fire on officers, striking one in the arm and leg.

Could this be the most effective way to spread a vaccine?

Rosa and the officer were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where both underwent surgery. The officer was released Saturday.

Illinois State Police said they were investigating the officer's use of force. It wasn't immediately known if Rosa has retained legal representation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bloomington Council To Vote On $251.7 Million Budget

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News