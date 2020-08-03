You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in Illinois in connection with Missouri killing
0 comments

Man arrested in Illinois in connection with Missouri killing

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUINCY — A Missouri man is now in custody in connection with a June homicide during a home break-in, after being arrested in Illinois.

WGEM-TV reported that 22-year-old Deyton Fisher of Mexico, Missouri, was arrested early Saturday in Quincy, Illinois. Fisher is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action , unlawful use of a weapon and burglary.

Fisher was one of three people wanted for a crime that happened June 27 in Mexico. Police said 25-year-old Chance Davis was killed that morning during a break-in at his home.

The other two suspects remain at large.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Holiday weekend shootings leave 10 dead in Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News