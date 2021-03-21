Man charged with attempted murder in shooting that wounded Chicago officer, led to standoff

CHICAGO — A South Austin man accused of shooting and wounding a Chicago police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment for several hours was charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The man, Tracey Thomas, 29, was expected to appear before a Cook County judge Sunday for a bail hearing on five counts of attempted murder of a police officer, according to Chicago police.

Prosecutors said he also faces remand to Cook County Jail for violating the terms of release for a pending felony drug case, according to court records.

Authorities say it was Thomas who fired on officers, striking one in the hand, as they investigated gunfire near Maypole and La Crosse avenues in the Austin community about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Austin District officers working beat 1541, trying to find the shooter when more shots rang out and the female officer was struck, police said.

Officers returned fire toward an armed subject in first-floor window in the building in the 200 block of North La Crosse Avenue, but didn’t strike anyone, police said.