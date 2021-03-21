 Skip to main content
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting that wounded Chicago officer, led to standoff
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting that wounded Chicago officer, led to standoff

CHICAGO — A South Austin man accused of shooting and wounding a Chicago police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment for several hours was charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The man, Tracey Thomas, 29, was expected to appear before a Cook County judge Sunday for a bail hearing on five counts of attempted murder of a police officer, according to Chicago police.

Prosecutors said he also faces remand to Cook County Jail for violating the terms of release for a pending felony drug case, according to court records.

Authorities say it was Thomas who fired on officers, striking one in the hand, as they investigated gunfire near Maypole and La Crosse avenues in the Austin community about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Austin District officers working beat 1541, trying to find the shooter when more shots rang out and the female officer was struck, police said.

Officers returned fire toward an armed subject in first-floor window in the building in the 200 block of North La Crosse Avenue, but didn’t strike anyone, police said.

The wounded officer was taken by squad car to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was treated and released. A second officer who responded to the original shooting call experienced chest pains and was also taken to Mount Sinai, Brown said.

The gunman stayed inside a three-flat apartment building until he was taken into custody, police announced around 2:20 p.m. A handgun was also recovered during the arrest.

The officer was the third Chicago cop to be shot within a week and, according to police Superintendent David Brown, the 16th officer this year shot or shot at, which has outpaced last year at this date.

