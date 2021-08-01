Man charged with DUI, Scott’s Law violation in incident that injured Illinois State Police trooper

An Illinois State Police trooper was injured while responding to a car crash on Interstate 94 near 59th Street late Saturday night, state police said in a statement Sunday.

The trooper was directing traffic after a three-vehicle crash shortly before midnight when he was struck in the shoulder and upper arm by a side mirror of a red Ford traveling south. The trooper was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

The driver of the red Ford, 33-year-old Alcantar Castellanos of Chicago, has been charged with several violations, including driving under the influence and a violation of Scott’s Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights on.

State police trooper Genelle Jones said in an email that an investigation was ongoing and that further details, such as Castellanos’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash, were not available for release.

“It is very important that drivers are aware of the dangers faced by our troopers and continue to make responsible choices when behind the wheel,” state police director Brendan Kelly was quoted as saying in the news release.

Scott’s Law violations carry a fine between $250 and $10,000, in addition to a mandatory driver’s license suspension between six months and 2 years, state police said.

Kelly said in a statement that the number of squad car crashes and personnel injuries related to Scott’s Law violations have “nearly doubled” compared to the same time last year. However, in 2020 there were significantly fewer cars on the road for at least four full months, compared with this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0