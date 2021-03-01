Man cleared of double murder sues over torture confession in Chicago

CHICAGO — A man who received a certificate of innocence after spending 33 years in prison in the 1987 death of his mother-in-law and her mother has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Chicago, his lawyer said Monday.

Robert Smith, 72, alleges eight former Chicago police detectives working under former commander Jon Burge beat him into confessing the crime. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court also names the former Cook County prosecutor who took his statement.

Attorney Stuart Chanen says Smith, who was released from prison in October, is seeking up to $66 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

“No amount of money will constitute ‘justice’ for what the defendants did to Robert Smith (which the system then ignored and covered up for 33 years), but the City could at least help bend the arc of the moral universe in that direction by admitting what these defendants did and compensating Robert for the 33 years of his life that were lost,” attorney Stuart Chanen said in a statement.

A Law Department spokesman said the city hadn’t seen the lawsuit late Monday and could not comment.