Man found dead in Lake Michigan near Buckingham Fountain, cops say

A man was found dead Thursday evening in Lake Michigan near Buckingham Fountain, according to Chicago police.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a man unresponsive at the bottom of Monroe Harbor in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive about 5:30 p.m., police said. The man was retrieved by the Chicago Police Marine Unit and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not identified the man as of Friday morning. Police are investigating.

Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m., a 36-year-old man fell into the water at Jackson Park and was submerged for more than 20 minutes, officials said. He was recovered by Fire Department divers and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At a news conference Thursday, local officials urged Chicagoans to stay safe in the water after a nearly record-breaking number of drownings in 2020. Last year, 56 people drowned in Lake Michigan, and nine people had drowned in the lake in 2021 as of Thursday afternoon, according to Dave Benjamin, co-founder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, which tracks drownings and advocates for water safety.

