Man gets 63-month sentence for firing rifle at child's party

EAST ST. LOUIS — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for firing an automatic rifle while attending a child’s birthday party in 2020, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Marco B. Orr, 32, of East St. Louis was sentenced Monday to 63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Orr was also ordered to serve a 3-year term of supervised release.

Orr is banned from possessing a firearm because of a 2013 conviction for aggravated battery with great bodily harm in St. Clair County.

Court records show Orr can be seen on surveillance video discharging an AR-15 style rifle into the air several times. An East St. Louis police officer later recovered the rifle from a vehicle. According to police, the rifle was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition in a high-capacity magazine.

The U.S. Justice Department prosecuted Orr as part of its Project Safe Neighborhood, an effort to reduce violent crime.

