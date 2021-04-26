Man held without bail on first-degree murder charge in Cook County Good Samaritan stabbing case

“The young girl stated that she was not cutting and the male customer began swearing at her and became physically aggressive,” Cimaglia said in his statement. “The male then attacked the young girl, punching her several times in the face.”

The cashier tried to protect her daughter and the man then began physically attacking her as well, Cimaglia said. The woman was hit in her ear and her face.

A good Samaritan who was shopping in the store tried to stop the man from assaulting the girl and her mother, “getting in between the male customer and the two females,” Cimaglia said.

According to the prosecutor, the Good Samaritan was identified as Guzman and the man who had attacked the girl and her mother was alleged to be Barrios. The document said that Guzman tried to stop the defendant as he was about to exit the store. Barrios is accused of stopping near the exit and turning around — armed with a knife — approaching Guzman and stabbing him four times in the chest, the prosecutor said.

Guzman was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Guzman died as a result of multiple sharp force injuries.