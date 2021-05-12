Man mourns his son who was shot to death celebrating Mother's Day in East St. Louis

Police have not released any more information.

Bennett was celebrating Mother's Day with family and having a good time when he was shot, his father said. No one expected him to be plucked from the family.

Now, it will forever be marred with the tragic way his son lost his life, Andre Bennett said.

Bennett has four sons and a daughter. Describing his youngest son, Bennett said: "NeVar was a very kind person. He would do anything he could to help anyone who needed his help, even when he was short himself."

Bennett said he and other family members know the person who is responsible for their loved one's death. They are hopeful that person will be held accountable.

"We know we can't get him back, but his life mattered. He has lots of family and we all loved him. He is really going to be missed," Bennett said. "This is tough, numbing.

"We need justice so the family can have some closure. We know NeVar won't be coming back, but his life mattered."

When NeVar Bennett was younger, he made some bad decisions and made some mistakes, but he paid "whatever debt he owed to society," his father said.

"He grew up and took on his responsibilities as a man. He had settled down. He had a house. He was doing good with his life. He should still be alive," Andre Bennett said. "My heart is broken into many pieces. NeVar is a part of me and I must get justice for him because he is not here to fight for justice for himself."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0