Man ordered held without bond in the weekend slaying of Chicago police Officer Ella French

The man accused of murder in the fatal shooting of Chicago police Officer Ella French was ordered held without bond Tuesday, days after allegedly killing the officer and wounding her partner during a weekend traffic stop in West Englewood.

Emonte Morgan, 21, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder of a peace officer and two weapons offenses. He is still hospitalized after having been shot by another of French’s partners during the encounter, and so did not appear in court.

In ordering Morgan held in custody, Judge Arthur Wesley Willis noted that prosecutors said much of the encounter was captured on body-worn cameras.

“(The officers who were shot) didn’t have weapons drawn, they weren’t firing on him, and callously … he shoots and kills one, and the other is in critical condition,” Willis said.

Morgan’s brother Eric, charged with weapons offenses and obstructing justice connected to the same traffic stop, was scheduled to appear in court for his own bond hearing later Tuesday.

The brothers appear to have little in the way of serious criminal backgrounds, though both were on probation for separate cases at the time of the shooting. Emonte Morgan pleaded guilty to robbery in Cook County court last year, and Eric Morgan pleaded guilty to theft in Dane County, Wisconsin, records show.

Separately, federal prosecutors have charged Jamel Danzy, an Indiana man who allegedly told investigators he was in a relationship with one of the brothers, with straw-purchasing the gun that was ultimately used to kill French. Danzy turned it over to one of the brothers shortly after buying it under false pretenses, a criminal complaint alleges.

French’s partner, a Chicago police officer since August 2014, remained hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center on Monday after being shot in the head. He was initially taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

The Saturday shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near West 63rd Street and South Bell Avenue when the officers conducted a traffic stop of an SUV, authorities said. Investigators have been using body-worn camera footage to piece together the sequence of events that led up to the shooting, sources have said.

Speaking at a news conference Monday where the charges were announced, police Superintendent David Brown said the wounded officer is “incrementally improving from Saturday night’s tragic events.”

“I think that the people of Chicago need to ... pray, not only for the recovery of our officer who is fighting for his life” but also for other officers on the street doing the job, Brown said.

