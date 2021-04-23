Man pleads not guilty to threatening Illinois lawmaker

A New Berlin man pleaded not guilty Thursday to criminal charges that allege he pointed a loaded handgun at a state senator to threaten the Chicago-based lawmaker as the two were driving cars March 15 in Springfield.

Michael L. Hoyle, 54, who is free after posting $15,000 bail the day after the alleged incident, entered the plea in front of Sangamon County Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin. A trial was scheduled for July.

Hoyle, the president and owner of Kwik-Wall Co. of Springfield, was arrested the night of the incident involving Sen. Elgie Sims Jr., D-Chicago.

County prosecutors haven't provided a motive.

Hoyle has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident. The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of one to three years in prison.

In March, Sims told The State Journal-Register that he feared for his life when he was threatened by Hoyle, someone he didn't know, as Sims drove alone from the Capitol Complex to his home on Springfield's west side, where he lives during legislative sessions.