Man shoots Chicago bus after driver tells him to wear mask, police say

A 38-year-old man was arrested after he hit a CTA bus with gunfire in the West Pullman neighborhood late Tuesday after a bus driver told him he couldn’t get on if he wasn’t wearing a mask, police said.

The man was arrested after discharging a firearm numerous times around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 Block of West 119th Street, police said.

Two rounds hit the doors of a CTA bus that had been headed east on 119 Street.

The man had tried to get on the bus but was not allowed to because he was not wearing a mask, police said.

No injuries were reported and charges were pending.

