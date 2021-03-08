Man shot after charging Chatham police officer remains in critical condition

A man remains in critical condition Sunday, Chatham police authorities confirmed, as concurrent investigations into an officer-involved shooting continue.

There was no change in the condition of the subject, a 30-year-old male, Chatham Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said late Sunday afternoon.

Tarter did not identify the hospital where the man was transported.

The incident happened at a residence in the 1500 block of East Walnut Street around 2 p.m. Friday. A caller told dispatchers that a man with a knife was cutting himself and said he would kill everyone.

Tarter told The State Journal-Register Saturday that a call came in about a subject acting with erratic behavior.

Chatham police officer Adam Hahn, who was first on the scene, encountered the man holding a knife and attempting to inflict harm on himself. According to a police news release, the subject refused to drop the knife even as Hahn ordered him to do so and he proceeded to charge the officer.

Hahn fired his weapon several times, striking the victim.

Hahn and another officer began life-saving measures and summoned an ambulance to the scene.