Man who allegedly drove pickup into group in Chicago because he was angered by ‘yuppies with dogs’ is charged with 4 counts of attempted murder, police say

Attempted murder charges have been filed against the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly drove onto a median because he was angered by a group of “yuppies with dogs” having a picnic in Logan Square on Saturday, Chicago police said.

Tim Nielsen, 57, of the 2400 block of North Campbell Avenue, was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, police announced in an emailed statement Monday morning.

Police said Nielsen was arrested soon after the attack, in which “he intentionally jumped a curb in his vehicle and drove at a group of pedestrians gathered for a picnic,” according to the statement.

A 42-year-old woman had been briefly trapped under the red Ford F-150 and was seriously injured, according to police and fire officials. She was released from the hospital Sunday morning, her friend Rob Lopez — who also was a witness to the attack — told the Tribune.

The group of about 10 people had been gathered on the median in the 2900 block of West Logan Boulevard about 5:15 p.m. when, according to some in attendance, a nearby motorist began yelling at them and an argument ensued. Members of the party that was targeted said the driver had been angered by the presence of “yuppies with dogs.”