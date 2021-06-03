Man whose bomb threats temporarily closed 9 Illinois schools has been sentenced to prison

A Southern Illinoisan man who once claimed he planted two bombs at area schools and sent threatening letters to government officials has pleaded guilty in federal court to the crimes.

Jonathan Wade Bohn, who is serving a time in prison for a 2010 bank robbery charge, pleaded guilty on May 26 to charges of mailing threatening communications and interstate threat to use destructive devices, according to federal court documents.

The charges stem from 2014 when Bohn mailed letters to the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office threatening violence against specific law enforcement officers and county officials, court documents state. Bohn was incarcerated at a federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania when he sent a letter, according to authorities.

Two weeks later, Bohn sent a letter to the Franklin County Circuit Clerk, which claimed there was a bomb inside a Franklin County school that would detonate the next day.

The threat closed nine schools in Franklin County.

He mailed the letters from prison but used the "legal mail" system that is not reviewed by prison staff, court documents say.

Bohn was indicted for the crimes June 18, 2019 by a federal grand jury. He was sentenced to 12 months and one day for both counts, which are to be served concurrently. Bohn's sentence for bank robbery will end July 26 and his new sentence will begin after, according to court documents.

