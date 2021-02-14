Man with Illinois connections accused of stealing funeral home van with body inside

SPRINGFIELD — A man and a woman with Springfield connections were formally charged in St. Louis (Mo.) County court in Clayton Saturday with stealing a funeral van that had a body inside on Thursday.

Brian Schaake, 38, was charged with stealing a motor vehicle, which is a felony. Christina Kalb, 31, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, according to court documents.

According to St. County Police, the last known address for Schaake and Kalb was in the 2600 block of South Glenwood Avenue. Reached Sunday, a spokeswoman for the police said she didn't know how that address was obtained.

A Sangamon County online record showed that Schaake was evicted on Jan. 24. Kalb's name was listed on the record.

Schaake was issued a summons on Jan. 21, according to the record. Alan Fitts was listed as a plaintiff.

A supplied phone number for Fitts was disconnected.

It wasn't immediately clear what Schaake's relationship was with Kalb or what their connection was to the St. Louis area.