Man with Illinois connections accused of stealing funeral home van with body inside

SPRINGFIELD — A man and a woman with Springfield connections were formally charged in St. Louis (Mo.) County court in Clayton Saturday with stealing a funeral van that had a body inside on Thursday.
Brian Schaake, 38, was charged with stealing a motor vehicle, which is a felony. Christina Kalb, 31, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, according to court documents.
According to St. County Police, the last known address for Schaake and Kalb was in the 2600 block of South Glenwood Avenue. Reached Sunday, a spokeswoman for the police said she didn't know how that address was obtained.
A Sangamon County online record showed that Schaake was evicted on Jan. 24. Kalb's name was listed on the record.
Schaake was issued a summons on Jan. 21, according to the record. Alan Fitts was listed as a plaintiff.
A supplied phone number for Fitts was disconnected.
It wasn't immediately clear what Schaake's relationship was with Kalb or what their connection was to the St. Louis area.
The van belonging to William C. Harris Funeral Home in St. Louis was stolen Thursday from a Quik Trip store parking lot in an unincorporated area of St. Louis County, according to a probable cause statement. The employee had left the van, which was transporting the body of a deceased person, unattended with the engine running while he went inside to use the restroom.
When the employee exited the convenience store, he noticed that the vehicle had been stolen.
Video surveillance at Quik Trip showed a male subject enter the vehicle through the driver side door and a female subject enter the vehicle through the passenger side door and drive the vehicle off the lot, according to the probable cause statement.
Video surveillance from Walgreens across the street from Quik Trip showed two subjects matching the descriptions of the subjects who stole the vehicle enter and exit Walgreens and walk north across the street toward QuikTrip.
The theft of the van led the funeral home director to plead publicly for the return of the body and the story drew national attention.
Schaake and Kalb were arrested inside a Walmart in the St. Louis suburb of Festus Friday afternoon after a witness spotted the white van with funeral home's logo on it it in the parking lot.
Schaake admitted to stealing the van with Kalb, according to police.
The body in the van was recovered.
Schaake remained in custody on a $40,000 bond Saturday. Kalb was released from custody.