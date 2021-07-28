Marshals task force fatally shoots fugitive in Cook County

CALUMET CITY — A U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force fatally shot a suspect wanted in connection to a Chicago slaying and attempted slaying and a home invasion in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in Calumet City, Deputy Commander Mark D. Gregoline of the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The man brandished a firearm during the incident and the task force returned fire, fatally striking the suspect, Gregoline said.

One task force officer suffered minor injuries that required medical treatment.

The man was wanted for homicide by the Chicago Police Department, attempted murder by the Calumet City Police Department and home invasion by the Cook County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

The officers involved in the shooting were assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force and the Chicago Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit, police said.

