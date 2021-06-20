Maryland graduate student killed in Loop stabbing described as a brilliant criminology researcher

CHICAGO — The young woman fatally stabbed over the weekend during broad daylight in the city’s Loop was remembered as a brilliant graduate student who was working to complete a doctorate in criminology at the University of Maryland.

Chicago police found the woman, Anat Kimchi, 31, lying on the sidewalk with two stab wounds to her upper back around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Wacker Drive. She was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The killer, who fled the scene and possibly tossed the weapon into the Chicago River, remains at large.

On Sunday, those who knew Kimchi remembered her as someone with limitless potential and a strong passion for learning the inner workings of the criminal justice system. Kimchi was pursuing a doctorate in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Maryland and was also part of the school’s prestigious Flagship Fellowship, which aims to attract exceptional doctoral students. Kimchi was in Chicago for a personal matter, according to a faculty member.

“She was one of our best students, just about to embark on a professional career,” Gary LaFree, professor and chairman of the university’s criminology and criminal justice department, told the Tribune on Sunday.

In recent years, Kimchi — who previously earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in criminology and criminal justice and a bachelor’s in psychology — worked as a researcher and consultant, editing reading materials and analyzing statistical data.

“She had extremely strong quantitative skills in terms of statistics and analysis and modeling,” said Shawn M. Flowers, who had worked on several projects with Kimchi since 2016. “But in addition to that, she was an excellent writer. She will be sorely missed.”

While working as a principal investigator on a project involving the Washington, D.C., jail in 2016, Flowers, who heads a Maryland firm that offers criminal justice research and evaluation services to different criminal justice institutions, said a friend referred her to Kimchi.

“She (was) brilliant. She did an incredible job,” Flowers said. “She managed a literature review of statistical material.”

Reached in Maryland, Kimchi’s father declined to comment, saying his family wanted privacy.

A witness told police the attacker, a man about 30, who had dreadlocks, was wearing a red bandanna, a dark shirt and light-colored pants, emerged from the nearby D’Angelo Park and stabbed the woman before fleeing to Lower Wacker Drive and discarding the shirt, which police found.

Video surveillance showed the attacker possibly hurling the knife into the Chicago River, but it had not yet been found.

A police report indicated that the motive may have been a robbery, but the case remained under investigation.

Authorities were awaiting the results of an autopsy scheduled for Sunday.

LaFree said Kimchi had a particularly strong interest in fair treatment issues involving offenders and criminal suspects and had recently published her own research on criminal case processing.

“Obviously a huge tragedy, but also a certain amount of irony in the situation when you’re studying this issue that cost you your life.”

