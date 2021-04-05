Mayor Lightfoot calls for immediate creation of new police foot-pursuit policy in wake of 13-year-old’s shooting by officer

After detectives found that report, they saw the description matched and notified his mother at 1 p.m. Wednesday of the possibility that her son had been shot and asked her to view the body at the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She did that at 3:30 p.m., identifying her son, the police department said.

But it wasn’t until Thursday when the medical examiner’s office and the police department acknowledged that Adam was 13.

Weiss Ortiz, the Toledo family’s lawyer, didn’t have any information about the canceled missing-persons report. But she mentioned that Adam’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, has been getting “messages from the community” about her being judged for what happened to her son, who had four other siblings and was a 7th grader at Gary Elementary School in Little Village.

“She wants to let you know that she was a full-time mom and a homemaker to five children, ages 11 to 24,” Weiss Ortiz said Friday of Adam’s mother.

COPA, which is investigating whether the officer who pulled the trigger was justified in shooting Adam, will likely show video footage of the shooting to the Toledo family later this week.