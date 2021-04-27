McHenry County woman found guilty in ‘revenge porn’ case following ruling by Illinois Supreme Court

A woman who sent sexually explicit photos of another woman to family and friends to show why her marriage was called off was found guilty in McHenry County Monday of violating the state law against so-called revenge porn.

The case had gone as far as the Illinois Supreme Court, which ruled in 2019 that the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images is not protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.

Circuit Judge Michael Coppedge found 43-year-old Bethany Austin, of Island Lake, guilty of the charge, which is a class 4 felony punishable by probation or one to three years in prison. He allowed her to remain free on bond while awaiting her sentencing on June 24.

The case dates from 2016, when Austin had been engaged to be married to a man she was living with and had been dating for more than seven years.

The couple shared an Apple iCloud account, so that all messages sent to the man’s phone also went to Austin’s iPad. Austin discovered text messages and revealing photos from another woman sent to her fiance. After that, the couple called off their wedding plans and broke up.