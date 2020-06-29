Memorials honor victims of Bunn-O-Matic shooting

"You never expect it to be your friend's face on one of these memorials," said Cooper, tears welling in his eyes.

Pete Lussier of Springfield said Strumpher "was one of the first people to be nice to me when I started at Bunn four years ago," after moving here from Connecticut. Lussier, who works in the fabrication department and saw Strumpher just about every day, said in a Facebook message that the two shared the same political views and "we had similar (feelings) on how the country is right now."

Jonah Kadyk of Sherman visited the memorial and knelt in prayer before Monday's meeting. Kadyk, who works in te engineering department at Bunn, said he didn't know any of the three victims, "but I consider (every worker here) family."

Cooper said when he last talked to Aumiller about three months ago, "he was talking about his job and a few of the other people from Pawnee who worked (at Bunn), too. He brought them up. I think he was happy with his life, which is nice.

"He said we should get together again and I should have followed through on it. I stayed in touch with him, but not as much as I should have."

Cooper recalled when he was growing up and he would get into arguments with parents Aumiller was always ready to lend a helping hand.