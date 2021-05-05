Michael Madigan is elephant in courtroom as lawyers in ComEd bribery case hint at more charges

Michael Madigan was the elephant in the courtroom Wednesday as lawyers for four people charged with conspiring to bribe the former speaker on behalf of utility giant Commonwealth Edison said they expect more charges are coming soon in the bombshell case.

Near the end of a routine status hearing, an attorney for Michael McClain, a longtime Madigan confidant accused of orchestrating the bribery scheme, said it would be difficult to discuss a trial date for the case because “there has been some at least intimations that the government might be seeking a superseding indictment in this matter.”

A superseding indictment typically brings new defendants to an existing case, though sometimes they add only new charges for those already named.

After Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker said her office was not in a position to comment on whether a new indictment was coming, attorney Michael Monico, who represents former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, pressed the issue.