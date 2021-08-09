Missing girl, 1, found dead in pond after rural search

BATCHTOWN — A missing 1-year-old girl was found dead in a pond early Sunday after a search in rural southwestern Illinois.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington said girl was reported missing late Saturday from her home near Batchtown, which is about 47 miles north of St. Louis.
A team of volunteers searched the rural brushy area with the help of police dogs and an Illinois State Police plane. The girl’s body was found hours later.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her death was being investigated as a drowning, according to Heffington.
“The family is distraught as you can imagine,” he said. “It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.”