Moline playground fight involves 20-30 kids, adults

A fight between two minors on a playground in Moline escalated over multiple days and ended with reports of a group of 20 to 30 people hitting each other with baseball bats in a park, Moline police said in a news release Thursday.
Moline police officers first responded Sunday just before 6 p.m. to a call about a fight on the 1000 block 42nd Street involving adults and children fighting in the parking lot. The fight was determined to have started between two children on the playground and escalated with the adults getting involved.
Around 9 p.m. that same day, officers were called back to the same area in reference to a hit-and-run reportedly involving the same group of people as the earlier call. A woman was transported to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, for treatment of minor injuries. The car that was believed to have hit her was not found at that time.
Two days later, Tuesday, May 4, a little before 3 p.m., police were called to the 4100 block of 11th Avenue A. The caller reported that the suspect car from the hit and run was parked in the parking lot. The driver had left the car in the parking lot and gone into a residence.
About 15 minutes later, the same caller called police to inform them a group of 20 to 30 people had formed near the park and it was escalating into a fight. The caller said subjects were, "beating each other with golf clubs, baseball bats, and ... trying to run people over with a car," the news release said.
A second caller also reported several people swinging baseball bats at each other.
When police arrived they found numerous people fighting, including adults and a child as young as 9.
Upon securing the scene, multiple ambulances were requested to treat injured people. Some individuals were treated on scene, and four individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers made multiple arrests. The Rock Island State's Attorney has filed the following charges:
— Giovanna Davis, 27, of Moline, Reckless Conduct and Child Endangerment with bond set at $10,000.
— Mary Davis, 31, of Moline, Aggravated Battery Involving Use of Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Battery-Public Place with bond set at $30,000.
— Ratiya Beason, 31, of Moline, Aggravated Battery Involving Use of Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Battery-Public Place with bond set at $30,000.
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140.