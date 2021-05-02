Motorist rammed woman at Chicago picnic after allegedly yelling anti-Asian comments, said witnesses and officials

Charges against the man were pending as of about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Nick Lau, 33, a Logan Square resident who used to live just feet from the crash scene, told the driver “his unsolicited comments were unwelcome” and dismissively waved his hand at him.

At that point, according to Rob Lopez, another picnicgoer, the man yelled “f------ Asians” or “goddamn Asians” at Lau, who is Asian.

The comment escalated the arguing, and the man eventually hit the gas, hopped his truck over the curb and slammed into the picnic, striking and trapping the woman, witnesses said.

Lau said he did not hear or could not remember the alleged racial comment, but said he wasn’t initially antagonistic to the man, he simply wanted him to leave.

“I 100% heard ‘Asian’, that’s what kind of stood out,” Lopez said. “We’re a multicultural group, just hanging out. He said that, and that immediately — ‘f--- out of here, f--- off’ whatever,” Lopez said, indicating the comment angered him and elevated the shouting match. After striking their friend, the man attempted to flee, the picnicgoers said, gunning his engine.