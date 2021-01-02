 Skip to main content
Multiple people sent to hospital in New Year's Day shooting in Galesburg
Multiple people sent to hospital in New Year's Day shooting in Galesburg

GALESBURG — Multiple people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning with gunshot wounds as a result of "a shooting incident" in Galesburg.

The number of people wounded and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available Friday morning. No fatalities had been reported, according to a public safety official.

The Galesburg Police Department posted on social media that officers responded to a shooting incident at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Monroe Street.

"As a result of this incident, multiple victims were transported to the hospital for the treatment of gunshot wounds," the department posted on its Facebook page.

Police continue to investigate, and no further information was available Friday morning.

